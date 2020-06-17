Republican operatives launch new group supporting Biden

National Politics

A group of Republican operatives have launched a new super PAC to help turn out disaffected GOP voters for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Matt Borges, a founder of the group, confirmed to CNN.

The group, called “Right Side PAC,” will focus on targeting voters in battleground states like Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Borges, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party and an alum of the George W. Bush administration, said. The group will focus on data, targeting and turnout, and does not have plans to run television or radio ads.

Borges said the group will work to turn out “that group of Republicans who feels that Donald Trump is an existential threat to the country and this party.”

“We’re going to make people feel comfortable with the correction option — pulling the lever for Joe Biden this year,” he said.

Anthony Scaramucci, who served as White House communications director in the Trump administration for 10 days, is also part of the effort. Borges, who served on several Republican presidential campaigns, including the late John McCain’s 2008 bid, said other alumni of the Bush and McCain campaigns are also participating, but he did not detail other names.

Axios was first to report on the formation of this group.

The formation of the group is another example of efforts being made by anti-Trump Republicans to defeat the President in November.

In May, a group called Republican Voters Against Trump launched a $10 million ad campaign targeting GOP-leaning voters in top swing states to encourage them to support Biden.

And a group of “Never Trump” Republicans formed the Lincoln Project in late 2019 and have run negative ads that have drawn the ire of Trump.