Democrats weigh whether to block GOP’s police bill amid partisan distrust in Senate

Senate Democrats are facing a tough choice ahead of a crucial vote on policing reform legislation: Whether to block a Republican bill they believe is too weak or agree to move ahead with no guarantees the measure will be changed to their liking.

There are still internal divisions among Democrats about what the party should demand from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in this moment, whether there is enough bipartisan goodwill to actually change the GOP’s policing bill and how the party can satisfy a base that is calling for a massive overhaul of the country’s policing practices.

A major calculation for Democrats is if they should cut a deal now with a Republican President and GOP senators who would force them to pare back their ambitions, or wait until after November in the hopes that former Vice President Joe Biden wins the White House and they gain Senate seats that will strengthen their hands.

But to join hands with the GOP, they’ll have to engage in a good-faith effort in a body where trust is sorely lacking amid bitter feuds.

“So many of us legitimately worry that if we begin debate on this bill, our ability to try to have an open debate will be shut down,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat of Connecticut.

“How this gets sorted through is for the leaders to figure out,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat from Rhode Island, told CNN about next steps.

In interviews with more than a dozen aides and members, Democrats say there is not an easy answer. Public perceptions about policing are evolving rapidly and if they agree to open debate on the bill, there might not ultimately be an agreement to vote on amendments to change the bill. Democrats fear that could weaken their hands.

“The GOP bill is not a good bill. I read it yesterday,” said Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat from Montana, on Thursday. “There is just no meat to it. It really depends what leadership can negotiate with McConnell, but it needs serious work to be anything of value.”

Pushed on whether he would agree with a Democratic push to block the GOP policing bill, Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Ohio, told CNN, “I don’t know that is what we are going to do. I don’t think we know yet.”

McConnell has announced that he will bring legislation from Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, to the floor next week for a vote. But in order to advance it, McConnell will need at least 60 senators — including at least seven Democrats — to vote to begin debate. Republicans have been clear they don’t want to have a firm agreement on amendments until after that, arguing that any one senator can object and prevent amendment votes from happening so any assurances on the front end would be toothless.

Asked how many amendments he would give Democrats, McConnell told CNN: “We have to get on it first.”

Democrats say if McConnell won’t agree to a deal up front on amendments, then they’ll have to trust the Senate GOP leader to give them a process to consider changes to the bill on the floor.

“Part of the issue is trust,” said Sen. Chris Coons, a Democratic member of the Judiciary Committee, who believes that Democrats should open debate if McConnell agrees to consider a specific set of substantive amendments.

It’s not clear where Democrats will end up.

“They are agonizing over that decision and that will pretty much determine whether we will get anything done next week,” Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, told CNN. “I have been here long enough to remember when we actually had actual amendments and votes. That would be welcome especially on something as important as this. Part of the problem is that it does take some cooperation.”

Behind the scenes, Democratic aides and members are having a series of conversations. Democratic leaders discussed the best path forward on policing during a ranking members meeting earlier this week, and multiple Democrats say their leader Chuck Schumer is soliciting ideas and insights from his caucus. But so far there has been little agreement.

“We just haven’t gotten there,” Murphy said Thursday. “Let’s see how our discussions with Republicans and Sen. McConnell go about trying to get a pathway to make this bill better, and then we’ll make decisions about how we vote on these procedural measures. I haven’t made up my mind.”

Some Democrats argue that blocking the bill at the outset would be hard to defend publicly when the country is facing a moment of racial reckoning and the vote next week represents the best chance in decades to do anything on policing, even if Democrats believe the GOP bill doesn’t go far enough.

Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat facing a tough reelection in Alabama, told CNN Thursday that he had not made up his mind about what the best path forward would be and if he would support a procedural vote to allow debate.

“I want to get something done. I know there are differences but there are also similarities and I am hoping we can get together to get something accomplished. I fear we may not,” Jones said.

Others argue that providing Republicans with the 60 votes they need at the start of the process without clear assurances that Republicans would be open to substantial changes would open Democrats up to tough votes for no reason.

“If you want to do something serious, you have a Judiciary Committee hearing on both bills. You let the committee do work and put it on the floor and have amendments and debate, and we could do something bipartisan,” Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, told CNN. “If it is just to give Republicans the ability to say ‘we care,’ but they really don’t, I don’t think Democrats will join in.”

Schumer — for days — has refused to say what Democrats plan to do. Asked repeatedly Thursday if he’d spoken to McConnell or would require an agreement on amendments first, Schumer said “it needs to be made a lot better. That is all I’m going to say.”

But even if Democrats get McConnell to agree to a series of votes on amendments, there is no guarantee that any of them would garner the Republican support needed to pass. There are sweeping disagreements between the Republican and Democratic bills. Scott’s bill does not include a federal ban on chokeholds. There is also disagreement on whether to reform protections like qualified immunity, which keeps individuals from suing police in civil court for actions they take in the course of their duty. Republicans have largely wanted to avoid tackling the issue in a messy floor debate. Democrats included a major overhaul of qualified immunity in their bill. Finding middle ground on the issue may take weeks, not days.

Sen. Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, and Scott have been discussing the differences between the two bills, and many expect that if there’s a deal on a process moving forward, that those two will be the ones to cut it.

But Booker has refused to say whether Democrats should vote to proceed, and declined to comment Thursday on his talks with Scott.

“I’m telling you we should be voting on the bill that was written by the House members, Kamala helped author, it will stop this nightmare in our country,” Booker said, referencing Sen. Kamala Harris of California. “Anything short of that we will find ourselves back in this position again.”

Asked Thursday if he’d had any promising conversations with Democrats about a path forward, Scott responded, “I’ve tried.”