Federal judge to hear battle over John Bolton’s book Friday afternoon

National Politics

The court fight over John Bolton’s book has turned the former national security adviser’s skirmish with President Donald Trump into a symbolic fight over freedom of speech and the press.

The first hearing in the case begins Friday at 1 p.m. ET in Washington, DC, in front of Judge Royce Lamberth.

The Trump administration wants to stop the book from being released publicly next Tuesday and to claw back Bolton’s earnings from its publication. The Justice Department has argued in court that Bolton didn’t receive formal approval to publish the book, in breach of his contract with the federal government, and that the book still contains classified details that could cause “grave” harm to American national security.

But Bolton has fired back that the White House arbitrarily dragged out the review as a way to protect Trump from embarrassment in an election year, and that it’s impossible to stop the book’s publication now.

On Wednesday, several major news organizations, including CNN, obtained copies of the book and published articles about Bolton’s revelations on Trump’s behavior, such as the President’s encouragement of foreign leaders to help him in the 2020 election.

Free speech groups and publishers — including the ACLU, Knight First Amendment Center, the Pen American Center, book publishers, Dow Jones & Co., The Washington Post and The New York Times — have condemned the Justice Department’s approach in the case and supported Bolton publishing the book, according to legal arguments the groups have filed over the past day.

They have warned that if the Trump administration were to block the book’s release, it would undermine decades of free speech precedent, including the landmark Supreme Court decision to allow newspapers to publish the classified material in the Pentagon Papers about the Vietnam War.