CDC data: Covid-19 hit Hispanics, Blacks and those with underlying conditions harder

A new report released Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows how the coronavirus has been especially devastating to certain communities.

Black people, Hispanics and those with underlying conditions — especially men and elderly people — faced higher risks from Covid-19, the data show.

Below are a few major findings from the report, which samples data from January 22 through May 30.

Percentage of total cases vs. percentage of US population

Race and ethnicity data were available for about 600,000, or 45%, of cases studied, and specific underlying conditions were available for about 287,000, or 22%, of cases studied. But those partial numbers still highlight specific key trends within demographics.

A breakdown by race and ethnicity shows the disproportionate infection rates among Hispanics and Blacks, far beyond their share of the population. Included in the Other/multiple races category, American Indians and Alaska Natives were also disproportionately affected — 1.3% of cases while making up only 0.7% of the US population.

Those with underlying conditions

Among the 287,320 patients for whom the status of underlying conditions was known, hospitalizations were six times higher among those who reported underlying conditions. A higher percentage of men with underlying conditions were hospitalized than women with underlying conditions.

For the same subset of 287,320 cases, deaths were 12 times higher, overall, among patients who reported underlying conditions. When broken down by gender, a greater percentage of male patients with underlying conditions died than did female patients with underlying conditions.

Data on the same subset of cases were also broken down by age group. Those with underlying conditions had hospitalization rates at least double the hospitalization rates of those without underlying conditions.

Shown here are the percentage of cases who were hospitalized, by age group:

Deaths were most commonly reported among persons aged 80 and older, regardless of the presence of underlying conditions. Across all age groups, those with underlying conditions were also more likely to die from the virus:

The most common reported underlying conditions among persons with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 were cardiovascular disease, diabetes and chronic lung disease.

There are more than 2,222,000 confirmed cases in the US. Earlier this week, a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University found that eight states were seeing their highest seven-day average of new coronavirus cases per day since the pandemic started months ago. Such spikes have led some government and health officials to pause on reopening efforts.