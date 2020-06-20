Trump campaign and RNC raise $74 million in May

National Politics

President Donald Trump‘s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee raised more than $74 million in May, marking a fundraising rebound from April, but falling short of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden‘s massive haul.

“Support across the country continues to pour in, helping us to build an unparalleled operation that will deliver victories up and down the ballot in November,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a news release Saturday detailing the May fundraising total.

Visit CNN’s Election Center for full coverage of the 2020 race

But the announcement comes after Biden’s campaign, the Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising efforts said earlier this month it raised nearly $81 million in May. The haul came in the first full month of a joint fundraising agreement with the Democratic National Committee was in effect, allowing large-dollar donors to give more.

Still, Biden’s campaign did not say how much cash on hand he had at the end of May. At April’s end, Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee reported having about $100 million in the bank. Trump’s campaign said Saturday it and the RNC ended May with $265 million cash on hand — which Trump’s team cast as a massive financial head start less than six months from November’s election.

And while the coronavirus pandemic has forced each campaign to cancel a slew of in-person events and prioritize their digital efforts when it comes to fundraising, Trump will return to the campaign trail Saturday night in Tulsa with his first rally since the outbreak.

The campaign has billed the event as a major extravaganza. Local officials and campaign aides claim more than 1 million people requested tickets and that 100,000 people are expected to show up to Tulsa’s BOK Arena, which has a capacity for just 20,000.

The event comes as the collective trauma of the coronavirus, the resulting recession and the simmering unrest over racism and police brutality had eroded Trump’s approval rating and given Biden a sizable early lead in the polls.

View Trump and Biden head-to-head polling

Biden’s May fundraising boost continues the rapid upward trajectory of his campaign since he won the South Carolina primary and effectively ended the Democratic primary race with a near-sweep on Super Tuesday in early March.

“Just a few months ago, people were ready to write this campaign off. Now, we are making huge dents in Donald Trump’s warchest,” Biden wrote to supporters. “Every single dollar is going to make sure he is only a one-term president.”

Candidates must file reports detailing their May fundraising and spend by midnight.