Jim Mattis urges Americans to wear masks and says virus ‘is not going away on its own’ in coronavirus PSA

National Politics

Former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis appeared in a newly released public service announcement on coronavirus urging people in his hometown to wear masks.

At the start of the video, Mattis sports a blue bandana and pulls it down to talk.

“Hello neighbors, I’m Jim Mattis,” he says. “I’m here to talk about that nasty little virus, Covid.”

He stresses that since the pandemic began, it’s clear the virus “is not going away on its own.”

The 30-second video was released by the city of Richland, Washington, and posted on YouTube.

“Let’s wear those face coverings and let’s work together on this to beat Covid,” Mattis says.

His message echoes pleas from hundreds of officials and experts nationwide that have urged Americans to continue heeding guidelines that put in place to curb the spread of the virus — including maintaining a distance, washing their hands often and wearing face masks when out in public.

Despite health officials suggesting face masks work to keep germs from spreading further, there’s been consistent backlash from residents who say they don’t want face coverings. And some government leaders have also refused to put requirements in place for masks.

So far, more than 2.3 million Americans have been infected with the virus and at least 121,225 have died.