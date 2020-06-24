Threats and racist tirades against Sen. Tim Scott increasing

National Politics

GOP Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has seen an uptick in racist and profanity-laced voicemails at his office since becoming the lead Republican on police reform legislation, including from one person who called him “Uncle Tim,” according to his staff and a CNN review of several of the messages.

Scott, the only African American Republican in the chamber, played two of the messages for his GOP colleagues during a policy lunch Tuesday, according to his spokesman Sean Smith.

The caller who described Scott as “Uncle Tim” also said he was a “sellout” and “the lowest piece of sh*t this country ever produced.” That caller also made unflattering remarks about South Carolina’s other Republican senator, Lindsey Graham, and the two GOP senators from Florida, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

In a second message, the caller said, “all Republicans are nasty.”

“Most don’t mention any legislation, but it’s clear they’re related to police reform,” Smith said about the threatening messages to Scott. “The volume has increased greatly the past two weeks since it became known he was leading police reform efforts.”

Smith said the US Capitol Police are investigating the threats and provided CNN with other examples of racist and threatening voicemails his office has received in recent days.

“Tim Scott, my crosshairs on my rifle are going to be pointed right at your forehead and blow your black (inaudible) dumbass away,” said one caller.

Another referenced the “stimulus package” and the “KKK” and warned Scott was “going to die” because people from the South “just don’t like Blacks.”

When CNN asked Scott about the personal toll the threats were taking on him, he said it was “very little,” and then turned to his police reform bill that was just blocked by Democrats on a procedural vote.

“I think 2015 and the church shooting had more impact on me than the failure of this legislation. What is frustrating to me and what makes me emotional is not the toll that it has on me — I’m a pretty resilient guy, and I’m going to be great tomorrow and the next day and next day. It’s those people that we’re talking about that we almost make caricatures of them. That’s the toll. Toll’s not on me. Toll’s on communities that continue to see, like, they are walking in quicksand,” Scott said.

Scott also said he is comfortable with the security measures he has in place and doesn’t need to enhance them despite the increase in threats.

“I carry everywhere I go in South Carolina and I have security almost everywhere I go,” he said.