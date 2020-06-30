Hillary Clinton hits Trump’s claims he didn’t receive intel about bounties on US troops: ‘I would have read my damn briefs’

National Politics

Hillary Clinton derided President Donald Trump on Tuesday after he claimed that he had not been informed of key intelligence on the safety of US troops despite it reportedly being in his daily briefing.

The White House in recent days has maintained that the President had no knowledge of an effort by a Russian military intelligence unit to pay the Taliban to kill US soldiers.

Clinton didn’t mince words when she responded to a tweet from legendary singer Barbra Streisand, a vocal critic of the President, criticizing Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Can you imagine how President Hillary Clinton – a Woman with a powerful mind – would have handled this pandemic?” Streisand wrote.

“I would have read my damn briefs, Barbra, that’s for sure,” the former secretary of state responded.

Pressed on Monday whether the information had been included in the President’s Daily Brief — a written document that includes the intelligence community’s more important and urgent information — White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said only that Trump “was not personally briefed.”

Trump is not known to fully or regularly read the President’s Daily Brief, something that is well-known within the White House. He is instead orally briefed two or three times a week by his intelligence officials. The White House maintains he was not briefed about this in the oral session.

Clinton has not backed down from her attacks on Trump in recent months, especially as election season heats up. In March, she accused the President of focusing on “name calling and blame placing” instead of combating the coronavirus, and she endorsed Joe Biden for president in a virtual town hall in April.

Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump, concluded her endorsement with a hope for Biden: “I wish he were president right now.”