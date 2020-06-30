Trump campaign chief operating officer reassigned following Tulsa rally fallout

National Politics

Michael Glassner — the Trump campaign’s chief operating officer, who previously handled President Donald Trump’s rallies — has been reassigned to deal with legal affairs during the homestretch of the campaign.

Aides began making plans to put Glassner in this new role following the rally on June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where the President spoke to an unfilled arena — a scene about which he has continued to fume. Though there were questions about campaign manager Brad Parscale’s future, Glassner was seen as a potential target as well, given the prominent role he played in orchestrating these events.

A source told CNN that Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser, Jared Kushner, was involved in the decision.

