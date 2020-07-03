Kimberly Guilfoyle — Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend and top Trump campaign official — tests positive for coronavirus

National Politics

Kimberly Guilfoyle has tested positive for coronavirus, a person familiar with the matter and a campaign source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN.

Guilfoyle, who is Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend and a top Trump campaign official, tested positive in South Dakota before she was set to attend the President’s event at Mount Rushmore, the sources said.

Guilfoyle was not with the President and Donald Trump Jr. has so far tested negative, the person familiar with the matter said. That source said Guilfoyle had not had recent contact with the President, but she was in Tulsa and was backstage for his rally there and was also at his event in Phoenix.

Guilfoyle’s positive test was first reported by The New York Times.

Guilfoyle is a top fundraising official for the Trump campaign.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.