Pelosi says Supreme Court declared Trump ‘not above the law’ in financial records ruling

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said that the Supreme Court has declared that President Donald Trump is “not above the law,” after the court blocked House Democrats from accessing the President’s financial records, but ruled that the President is not immune from a subpoena for his financial documents from a New York prosecutor.

“The Supreme Court, including the President’s appointees, have declared that he is not above the law,” the California Democrat said.

The cases were sent back to lower courts for further review, all but ensuring that Trump’s financial documents, which he has long sought to protect, will not be handed over before the November presidential election.

Pelosi said that “the Chief Justice specifically speaks to the fact that the President is not above the law.”

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the 7-2 opinion in the New York prosecutor case.

“(W)e cannot conclude that absolute immunity is necessary or appropriate under Article II or the Supremacy Clause. Our dissenting colleagues agree,” Roberts wrote, noting that the court is unanimous that there is no absolute immunity.

Pelosi indicated that House Democrats will not be deterred by the court’s decision, saying, “The path that the Supreme Court has laid out is one that is clearly achievable by us in the lower court and we will continue to go down that path,” she said.

Referring to the President, Pelosi said, “I don’t know what they’re even saying about it, I hear he’s tweeting one thing, and other people are saying another, but whatever it is, it’s not good news for the President of the United States.”

