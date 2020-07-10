The week in 12 headlines
This week, the Supreme Court closed out its session with a long-awaited ruling on President Trump’s financial documents, and the US began its formal exit from the World Health Organization.
Monday
- Oldest GOP senator says he will skip RNC due to coronavirus concerns
- International students may need to leave US if their universities transition to online-only learning
Tuesday
- New Hampshire’s GOP governor defends Trump’s rally — but isn’t attending
- Trump administration begins formal withdrawal from World Health Organization
Wednesday
- Trump’s threat to defund education adds pressure to schools squeezed by coronavirus
- Trump now in open dispute with health officials as virus rages
Thursday
- Pentagon chief confirms he was briefed on Russian payments to the Taliban
- Supreme Court blocks Congress from getting Trump financial records
- CDC director says agency won’t revise school reopening guidelines despite WH push
- Supreme Court rules broad swath of Oklahoma is Native American land
Friday
- Clemency expected for Roger Stone as prison clock winds down
- ‘Pleading’ from aides led to Trump agreeing — after months — to wear a mask
And that was the week in 12 headlines.
