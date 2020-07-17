The week in 12 headlines
This week, President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci met for the first time in months — only after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro criticized Fauci in an op-ed. The Trump administration halted its plan to restrict foreign university students in online-only schooling while proceeding with a plan to collect coronavirus hospital data directly, rather than the CDC.
Monday
- Trump administration’s delayed use of 1950s law leads to critical supplies shortages
- Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Trump campaign struggles to get its rally machine going
- 17 states, DC sue Trump administration over visa rules for college students
Tuesday
- Trump administration drops restrictions on online-only instruction for foreign students
- White House lets trade adviser publicly attack Fauci after insisting there was no effort to undermine him
- Coronavirus hospital data will now be sent to Trump administration instead of CDC
Wednesday
- White House says Trump followed CDC guidance after Atlanta mayor accuses him of breaking mask law
- Trump rolls back landmark environmental law to speed up approval of federal projects
Thursday
- Trump pitches White suburban voters in blatantly political White House event
- Republican convention to be scaled back due to coronavirus
- Trump and Fauci speak but Trump’s attention remains elsewhere
Friday
And that was the week in 12 headlines.
