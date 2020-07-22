Cafeteria worker on White House grounds tests positive for Covid-19 as staffers urged not to panic

National Politics

Administration officials were alerted on Wednesday that a cafeteria employee on the White House grounds has tested positive for coronavirus, according to an email viewed by CNN.

Ike’s Eatery — located in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building — and the New Executive Office Building’s cafeteria have been temporarily closed, though the email advised that the risk of transmission is low due to precautions like gloves and masks.

“There is no reason for panic or alarm,” the email reads.

The email says they conducted contact tracing and claims no executive office staff need to quarantine due to exposure.

There is a cafeteria in the West Wing of the White House, but dozens of the President’s staffers walk to Ike’s for meals.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.