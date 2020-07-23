Trump says White House requested $105 billion for school reopenings

National Politics

President Donald Trump said Thursday the White House has asked Congress to provide $105 billion to facilitate school reopenings and that the long-awaited additional US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on those reopenings should be released Thursday.

“We’re asking Congress to provide $105 billion to schools” in the next stimulus bill, Trump announced at his coronavirus briefing at the White House. He said the funds would help schools that reopen with things like masks and modifications to help with social distancing among students.

Republicans in the Senate, who delayed the release of their stimulus plan Thursday, have dismissed Trump’s call to withhold more federal aid from schools that remain shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic.

But the White House is requesting that schools that don’t reopen don’t have access to the new funds, Trump said Thursday. Instead, in districts that remain closed, the White House has asked that the money “go to the parents” to allow them to make decisions about whether to send their children to private or charter schools.

“If the school is closed, the money should follow the student so the parents and families are in control of their own decisions,” Trump said.

“We cannot indefinitely stop 50 million children from going to school,” Trump said. “Reopening our schools is also critical to ensuring parents can go to work and provide for their families.”

The President, however, displayed a map earlier in the briefing with coronavirus hotspots highlighted in red and acknowledged those areas may need to delay in-person learning until infection rates come down.

Trump also said the CDC would soon unveil the supplemental guidance that the agency was slated to release last week, but that officials delayed.

“Today the CDC will provide additional guidance to how schools can reopen safely,” Trump said. While the CDC has already released some guidance, and its director has said that guidance is not changing, officials have been previewing a set of supplemental recommendations and informational documents that could further guide schools in their decisions.

Trump urged local leaders to “not make political decisions.”

“This is not about politics. This is about something very, very important,” he said.