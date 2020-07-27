Democratic convention to air just two hours of programming each night

National Politics

The Democratic National Convention will feature just two hours of prime time programming on each of the four nights between August 17 and 20, according to people familiar with planning around the event.

The decision to limit the TV programming from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET each night is one of the starkest signs yet of how unconventional this year’s gathering will be in the age of the coronavirus pandemic compared to previous conventions, typically filled with various events and speakers for many hours each day.

Politico was first to report the shortened convention schedule.

Given this decision, speaking slots and various segments simply won’t be as long as they might have been at previous conventions so that they can try to fit as much in — and as many speakers in — as possible.

The programming will include both content coming out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as well as other satellite cities and landmarks across the country — which CNN has previously reported — though the details, including themes, are still in the process of being finalized.

As CNN has previously reported, Joe Biden will physically accept the Democratic nomination for president in Milwaukee. The speaking line-up for other prominent figures is also still being finalized. Barack and Michelle Obama will participate, but exactly how and from where they will appear is still unclear.

People familiar with the convention planning also say that there continue to be active discussions on how to hold the four-night event with proper precautions around Covid-19. Epidemiologists Larry Brilliant and W. Ian Lipkin are taking lead roles in advising those planning the convention.

President Donald Trump last week announced that plans to hold convention activities in Jacksonville, Florida, had been scrapped due to concerns about coronavirus in the state.

Pared-back events in Charlotte, North Carolina, will still be held, Trump said.