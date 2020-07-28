McConnell makes opposition clear to FBI building money in next stimulus

National Politics

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made clear on Tuesday that he opposes including funding for a new FBI building in any final negotiated product for the next coronavirus stimulus.

That’s despite the fact that the Senate GOP stimulus proposal formally unveiled Monday includes funds for a new FBI headquarters at the request of the Trump administration. The bill includes $1.75 billion “for the design and construction of a Washington, D.C. headquarters facility for the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” according to the text.

Pressed by a reporter on Tuesday over the funding, McConnell responded by saying that he’s against “non-germane” provisions in the next stimulus. The Senate majority leader indicated that he hopes that anything not directly related to Covid-19 will be stripped out before a new relief measure is enacted.

“Let me speak for myself. I am opposed to non-germane amendments, whether it’s funding for the FBI building or, for example, in the House bill, whether it’s a tax cut for high-income earners in blue states or other non-germane amendments in the House bill like marijuana studies or aid to illegal immigrants. When we get to the end of the process, I would hope all of the non-Covid related measures are out no matter what bill they were in at the start,” McConnell said.

The provision comes after the administration’s successful push for the funds caused significant problems during the intraparty negotiations.

McConnell initially indicated at a news conference Monday that he was not aware the FBI provision was in the bill but then moments later said the White House “insisted that be included.”

McConnell was then asked if it was possible an almost $2 billion could be in the measure without his knowledge, and he seemed to suggest he was aware.

“Well, in regard to that proposal, obviously we had to have an agreement with the administration in order get started. And they will have to answer the question as to why they insisted on that,” he said. Asked if he supported it being in there, he said at the time, “You’ll have to ask them why they insisted that be included.”

A number of Senate Republicans have expressed opposition to the provision and Republicans pushed administration officials Tuesday during their private lunch as to why the money was included in the bill, which members argued wasn’t even related to coronavirus.

McConnell has previously made clear that the GOP proposal serves as a starting point in negotiations over the next stimulus measure.

He described the plan as “a starting place,” on Monday, saying, “Every bill has to start somewhere. Republicans are in the majority in the Senate. This is a starting place. You’ll have plenty of stories to cover along the way as we have these discussions back and forth across party lines and with the administration.”