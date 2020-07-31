Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from the hospital after latest medical procedure
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from a New York City hospital on Friday after her latest medical procedure, the court said.
“She is home and doing well,” a statement from the court’s public information office read.
Ginsburg had been hospitalized earlier this week for a procedure to replace a bile duct stent that was originally placed last year, the court said. It was her second trip to the hospital in July.
