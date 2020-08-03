Kushner, Sessions interviews among 428 pages of Mueller notes released

National Politics

CNN has received another 428 pages of notes from major witness interviews during former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, including newly released records of what major Trump administration figures — including Jared Kushner and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions — said about the 2016 campaign.

This is the ninth time CNN has gotten documents like these from the Justice Department regarding the Mueller investigation, as part of a 2019 lawsuit in conjunction with BuzzFeed.

So far, the previous releases have fleshed out details that Mueller summarized in his final report regarding President Donald Trump’s and his campaign’s actions. But they often give much more detail. These documents are foundational documents explaining what investigators learned about the Trump campaign in 2016 and Trump’s behavior then and after.

The memos so far have revealed, for instance, how top Trump campaign officials witnessed the President and other Trump campaign officials pushing for the release of stolen Democratic emails and supported a conspiracy theory that Ukraine hacked the Democrats in 2016.

At times, the documents have given much fuller portraits about what the Russia investigations’ top cooperators said or how the investigators handled their witnesses.

In the Kushner interview memo released Monday, for instance, a prosecutor on Mueller’s team warned the President’s son-in-law that responding that he didn’t recall could be a lie and against the law, if he did in fact recall the answer to a question.

Many of the documents, including Kushner’s, are heavily redacted. Some don’t even reveal the name of the person interviewed.

The memos, called 302s by the FBI, were typed up by agents or prosecutors after they questioned each witness. The Justice Department has kept many of the memos heavily redacted as they continue to release them this year.