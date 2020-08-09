Azar arrives in Taiwan, marking the most senior US visit in decades

National Politics

US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has arrived in Taiwan, according to an HHS spokesperson, marking the most senior US visit to the country in decades.

Secretary Azar touched down at Songshan International Airport in the capital Taipei at 4:48 p.m. local time on Sunday, the HHS spokesperson said. There will be no public events until Monday, the spokesperson added.

Azar will meet with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and several ministers during the course of his visit, an HHS spokesman previously announced.

The spokesman said HHS and Taiwanese authorities have been in close contact to discuss appropriate health and safety protocols. Everyone in the delegation must test negative for coronavirus on arrival to Taiwan.

The delegation will wear masks throughout the trip except in “rare circumstances,” the HHS spokesman said.

Taiwan has reported 479 cases and seven deaths out of a population of 23 million people.