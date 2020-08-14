Watch: ‘They Might Be Giants’ rock out about the role electors play in US presidential elections

National Politics

Indie rock legends They Might Be Giants explain the Electoral College in their music video. Watch the video and follow along with the lyrics:

Who are the electors?

They’re the ones who elect

The ones that you vote for

Who will vote in your stead

You signal your choice, you give them your trust

But it’s up to them, and not up to us

We’re only the voters

They are the electors

In article two of the US constitution

The framers spelled out how the chief executive is chosen

They laid out the rules for elections

They wanted a system that would be free from corruption

The winner would be chosen by an unaligned delegation without partisan affiliation

They’re called the electors because they elect

They’re like our protectors, adding one extra step

You signal your choice, you give them your trust

But it’s up to them, and not up to us

We’re only the voters

They are the electors

Every state gets a number of electors that’s exactly the same

As the number of senators and representatives they claim

Plus three added on for DC

They are the electors

All five hundred and thirty eight

They are the electors

Giving smaller states extra weight

You signal your choice

You give them your trust

But it’s up to them, and not up to us

We’re only the voters

They are the electors