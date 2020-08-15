CDC’s chief of staff, deputy chief of staff depart from agency

National Politics

Two senior Trump political appointees departed the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a senior official at the agency confirmed to CNN.

Kyle McGowan, the chief of staff, and Amanda Campbell, the deputy chief of staff, resigned effective Friday, leaving to start a consulting firm, the official said. Both left voluntarily, the official added. CNN has reached out to McGowan and Campbell for comment.

Politico first reported the news of their departures.

The pair had been criticized by Trump administration officials for not being loyal enough. McGowan started working in Health and Human Services under then-Secretary Tom Price. He first served as director of external affairs for HHS before moving to the CDC. CNN has reached out to HHS for comment about the departures.

McGowan was the first ever CDC chief of staff who was a political appointee, the official said.

CNN saw the letter sent by Campbell Friday morning announcing her departure and thanking the CDC for her time at the agency.

This story is developing and will be updated.