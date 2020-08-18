Fact check: Fox News hosts, other conservatives wrong that Social Security doesn’t mail any checks

National Politics

While criticizing President Donald Trump and his administration over its handling of the United States Postal Service, prominent Democrats have noted that Americans rely on the postal service to receive critical items — including Social Security checks.

Former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have all made versions of the claim about Social Security checks. Actress and activist Eva Longoria Bastón repeated it on Monday while hosting the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention.

Some prominent conservatives, including popular Fox News hosts, have jumped on these assertions and declared that the Democrats are wrong. Social Security, they have claimed, stopped mailing out paper checks years ago.

Visit CNN’s Election Center for full coverage of the 2020 race

Fox host Laura Ingraham described the Democratic claim as a “new hoax.” She said Monday: “I note to Ms. Longoria and friends: they stopped sending Social Security checks through the mail in, oh, 2013 — under President Obama.”

“Now Nancy Pelosi is 80 years old, so you’d think she’d know that the government hasn’t used the Postal Service to send those checks since 2013,” said Fox host Tucker Carlson.

After Longoria spoke, a pro-Trump Super PAC, America First Action, tweeted a graphic that read “Fake News”; the Super PAC said, “Senior citizens do NOT need the post office to receive their Social Security Checks.”

And former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee tweeted that he was “stunned” to hear Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan say on Fox that she was worried about seniors not getting Social Security checks. Huckabee said: “You surely should know mailed checks stopped in 2013. God help the Dems!”

Facts First: The Social Security Administration never completely stopped mailing out paper checks. While 99.1% of Social Security recipients now receive their money via direct deposit, that remaining 0.9% equals 549,818 people receiving checks, according to official data published by the Social Security Administration for this month.

“Nearly 850,000” paper checks go out from the Social Security Administration every month if you include the Supplemental Security Income program, said Social Security Administration spokesman Mark Hinkle. (Supplemental Security Income provides money to elderly, blind or disabled people with low incomes and few resources.) Hinkle said that, if you consider both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income, the breakdown is 98.8% direct deposit, 1.2% checks.

So: Democrats could certainly be clearer that they are talking about a distinct minority of Social Security recipients who get mailed checks. But that distinct minority is still a large number of people. There is nothing factually inaccurate about Obama saying “seniors” depend on the US Postal Service for their Social Security, Clinton saying “Americans” do, or Longoria saying “Social Security beneficiaries” do; they didn’t say all seniors, all Americans or all beneficiaries.

The Daily Caller, a conservative website, deleted and apologized for a Monday tweet that had tried to fact check Longoria by claiming that Social Security stopped sending out paper checks in 2013.

The 2013 date

The Republicans aren’t making up the “2013” date out of thin air. Since March 2013, a federal rule has generally required Social Security recipients to get their money via direct deposit. A January 2013 CNN article was headlined, “No more paper Social Security checks come March.”

But the 2013 rule did not make physical checks vanish entirely.

As the body of that January 2013 CNN article made clear, people who didn’t adopt direct deposit by March 2013 were not forced to do so, merely urged to do so with more aggressive government communication efforts. More than seven years later, the Social Security Administration website currently says: “If you still receive checks, the U.S. Department of the Treasury will contact you about complying with the requirement.”

And the new rule still allows Social Security recipients to apply for hardship waivers to get checks for certain reasons — if they were born before May 2, 1921, if they live in a remote area without the financial infrastructure to allow for electronic transactions, or if they have a “mental impairment” that leaves them unable to manage a bank account or a debit card account.

State-by-state August 2020 data for Social Security itself — not including Supplemental Security Income — shows that there were 55,551 check recipients in California, 43,068 in New York, 39,792 in Texas, and 31,700 in Florida.

Hinkle also noted in an email Monday that the Social Security Administration relies on the postal service for other important mailings, such as millions of paper statements sent to workers age 60 and older who don’t have get Social Security benefits and don’t have a “my Social Security” account. Another spokesperson, Nicole Tiggemann, told us Tuesday that “Social Security notices are received via mail unless recipients opt out.”