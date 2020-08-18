How to watch the Democratic National Convention tonight

National Politics

The second night of the Democratic National Convention is tonight, taking place from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

Former first lady Michelle Obama closed out the first night of the convention with a powerful and memorable speech that condemned President Donald Trump’s record and handling of the pandemic, and appealed to voters to turn out to vote for Joe Biden in November.

Tonight, former second lady Jill Biden will close out the night.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the second night of the Democratic convention.

How can I watch the convention on TV and online?

CNN will air special convention coverage from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. ET for the duration of the Democratic convention live on CNN, CNN en Español and CNN International.

CNN’s reporting, live updates and analysis of the convention will be available all week on CNN.com and will feature a live stream of the convention speeches, without requiring authentication, on CNN.com’s homepage and on mobile web.

CNN’s Democratic National Convention coverage will also stream live, with a log-in to a cable provider, on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast, Roku and Samsung Smart TV).

Who is scheduled to speak tonight?

Former acting US Attorney General Sally Yates, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, former US Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, former President Jimmy Carter, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, progressive activist Ady Barkan, Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, former President Bill Clinton and former second lady Jill Biden. Actress Tracee Ellis Ross will emcee.

Democrats will also hold their roll call vote on Tuesday, with party members appearing on video from each of the 57 states and territories to officially announce the delegates Biden and other Democrats received from their primary or caucus.

What happened the first night of the convention?

The coronavirus pandemic forced Democrats to move their entire national convention online. There were no major technical glitches, and overall, Democrats appeared to effectively pull it off.

The first night highlighted individual Americans across the country hurt by the pandemic and Trump’s politics and policies. Kristin Urquiza, whose father died after contracting the coronavirus, delivered a line that will likely echo for the rest of the campaign: “My dad was a healthy 65-year-old. His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that he paid with his life.”

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich and other former Republicans sought to make the case that Biden is the best candidate to win over moderate Republican voters.

Family members of George Floyd, killed by police on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, and the mother of Eric Garner, who died after being placed in a chokehold by a police officer in New York six years ago, both spoke. Biden also moderated a short panel discussion on racial justice.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders made the case for Biden, appealing to his own supporters who are frustrated by Biden’s refusal to embrace policies like “Medicare for All.” Sanders noted the former vice president’s increasingly ambitious climate change plans and warned that Biden’s election was key to safeguarding the left’s recent gains.

Michelle Obama closed out the night, and her address represented one of the most effective moral arguments against Trump’s presidency from a prominent Democrat.

Who is speaking at the rest of the convention?

Wednesday

Democratic vice presidential nominee and Sen. Kamala Harris of California, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona and former President Barack Obama. Actress Kerry Washington will emcee.

Thursday

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware and the Biden family. Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus will emcee.

The Democratic National Convention Committee said additional speakers will be announced.

Which musical acts are performing at the convention?

Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce, Stephen Stills and others will be performing throughout the four nights, according to the DNCC. Leon Bridges, Maggie Rogers, Billy Porter and Steven Stills performed on Monday.

Are the convention delegates in Milwaukee?

No, the DNCC advised state delegations, including members of Congress, not to travel to Milwaukee because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Jason Rae, the secretary of the Democratic National Committee, informed all certified delegates that virtual voting on convention business would take place from August 3-15.

Where will Joe Biden accept the nomination on Thursday?

Biden will not accept the Democratic presidential nomination in Milwaukee, the original site of the convention, because of concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Biden and Harris will deliver their convention speeches from the Chase Center in Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, spokesman Michael Gwin confirmed to CNN.