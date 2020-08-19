How to watch the Democratic National Convention tonight

National Politics

The third night of the Democratic National Convention is tonight, and it will take place from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

Sen. Kamala Harris will accept the Democratic vice presidential nomination, and former President Barack Obama will make remarks.

Last night, Joe Biden became the official 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, and former second lady Jill Biden spoke about her husband on personal terms.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the convention tonight.

How can I watch the convention on TV and online?

CNN will air special convention coverage from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. ET for the duration of the Democratic convention live on CNN, CNN en Español and CNN International.

CNN’s reporting, live updates and analysis of the convention will be available all week on CNN.com and will feature a live stream of the convention speeches, without requiring authentication, on CNN.com’s homepage and on mobile web.

CNN’s Democratic National Convention coverage will also stream live, with a log-in to a cable provider, on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast, Roku and Samsung Smart TV).

Who is scheduled to speak tonight?

Democratic vice presidential nominee and Sen. Kamala Harris of California, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona and former President Barack Obama. Actress Kerry Washington will emcee.

Which musical acts are performing tonight?

Billie Eilish, Prince Royce and Jennifer Hudson are on the schedule to perform.

What happened at the convention last night?

Jill Biden closed the night with a speech from a Delaware high school classroom that connected the struggles students and parents face now with her husband’s resolve in the face of personal tragedy. She never mentioned President Donald Trump, but her speech offered a clear contrast between Trump and her husband.

Biden officially became the Democratic Party’s nominee. The roll call vote on Biden’s nomination was taken, and votes were cast in short videos from spots in all 57 states and territories that told stories.

The night opened with a 17-person “keynote” speech, interspersing clips of a diverse set of the party’s rising stars into a coherent message.

Tuesday night’s most notable Republican presence was Cindy McCain, the widow of 2008 Republican nominee John McCain. Cindy McCain did not endorse Biden explicitly, but her participation in a video that heralded the friendship between the former vice president and Arizona senator spoke volumes.

A security guard who works at The New York Times gave the first nominating speech, after going viral in a video blurting out “I love you” to Biden in an elevator.

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who served in Republican President George W. Bush’s administration, endorsed Biden, arguing that the country needs to “restore” the values he believes America stands for and that Trump doesn’t represent.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and activist Ady Barkan spoke about a country in moral crisis, millions of its citizens going without health care in the midst of a pandemic.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and former President Bill Clinton lamented the damage done by Trump, and urged voters to turn back the clock and embrace Biden’s basic decency.

Who is speaking tomorrow at the convention?

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware and the Biden family. Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus will emcee.

The Democratic National Convention Committee said additional speakers would be announced.

Where will Joe Biden accept the nomination on Thursday?

Biden will not accept the Democratic presidential nomination in Milwaukee, the original site of the convention, because of concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Biden and Harris will deliver their convention speeches from the Chase Center in Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, spokesman Michael Gwin confirmed to CNN.