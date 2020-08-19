Transcript: Nancy Pelosi’s DNC remarks

National Politics

Read House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s speech to the 2020 Democratic National Convention, as prepared for delivery:

Good evening. As Speaker of the House, it is my honor to bring you the greetings of the

Democrats of the House—the most diverse majority in history: more than 60 percent women,

people of color, and LGBTQ.

This month, as America marks the centennial of women finally winning the right to vote, we do

so with 105 women in the House of Representatives. Proudly, 90 are Democrats.

To win the vote, for three quarters of a century, women marched and fought and never gave in.

We stand on their shoulders—charged with carrying forward the unfinished work of our nation

advanced by heroes from Seneca Falls, to Selma, to Stonewall.

Four years ago, when we came together, President Obama and Vice President Biden were in the

White House. They made us proud—and their leadership made our country great. In that spirit,

we come together again, not to decry the darkness, but to light a way forward for our country.

That is the guiding purpose of House Democrats. We are fighting for the people. We have sent

the GOP Senate landmark bills for:

● Lower health costs by lowering prescription drug prices

● Bigger paychecks by rebuilding America’s infrastructure

● Cleaner government by saving voting rights in the name of John Lewis—and saving lives

by enacting the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

We have sent the Senate bills to protect our dreamers, to advance LGBTQ equality, to prevent

gun violence, to preserve our planet for future generations, and even more.

All of this is possible for America. Who is standing in the way? Mitch McConnell and Donald

Trump.

Our nation faces the worst health and economic catastrophe in our history: more than 5 million

Americans are infected by the coronavirus. Over 170,000 have died. The serious, science based

action in the Heroes Act we sent the Senate three months ago is essential to safeguard lives,

livelihoods and the life of our democracy.

And who is standing in the way? Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump. Instead of crushing the

virus, they’re trying to crush the Affordable Care Act—and its protections for preexisting

conditions!

As Speaker, I’ve seen firsthand Donald Trump’s disrespect for facts, for working families, and

for women in particular—disrespect written into his policies toward our health and our rights,

not just his conduct. But we know what he doesn’t: that when women succeed, America

succeeds. And so we are unleashing the full power of women to take their rightful place in every

part of our national life by:

● Championing a woman’s right to choose and defending Roe v. Wade

● Securing an historic guarantee for child care that is safe and affordable

● Preserving Social Security and passing equal pay for equal work!

Who is standing in the way? Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump.

So here is our answer: we will see them in November.

We will elect President Biden—whose heart is full of love for America—and rid the country of

Trump’s heartless disregard for America’s goodness. Joe Biden’s faith in God gives him the

courage to lead. Jill Biden’s love gives him the strength to persevere.

Joe Biden is the President we need right now: battle-tested, forward-looking, honest and

authentic. He has never forgotten where he comes from and who he fights for. Joe Biden will

build a fairer America that works for all, not just the few—and a stronger America respected

around the world.

And Kamala Harris is the Vice President we need right now—committed to our Constitution,

brilliant in defending it, and a witness to the women of this nation that their voices will be heard.

Our mission and our pledge is to fight for a future equal to the ideals of our founders, our hopes

for our children, and the sacrifices of our veterans, our brave men and women in uniform—and

their families.

We will increase our majority in the House;

We will win a Democratic Senate;

We will elect Kamala Harris vice president and Joe Biden president of the United States of

America.

God bless each of you and God bless America.