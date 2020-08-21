Biden’s campaign says it raised $70 million during DNC watched live by 122 million people

National Politics

Joe Biden’s campaign, the Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising committees raised $70 million over the party’s four-day convention this week, Biden’s campaign told CNN on Friday.

The haul comes the week after raising $48 million in the first two days after Biden selected Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate, setting up August to become an enormous fundraising stretch for Democrats after Biden in recent months all but eliminated President Donald Trump’s cash-on-hand advantage.

The fundraising total was among several viewership and outreach statistics Biden’s campaign touted Friday after a convention that, despite being virtual, the campaign said led to huge numbers of people seeking information from the campaign and the party about voting.

Over four days, roughly 122 million people watched the convention — including 85.1 million on television and 35.5 million livestream views combined over the online platforms of organizations that streamed the convention, Biden’s campaign said.

The Biden campaign and the Democratic National Convention’s social media platforms — including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter — saw a combined 128.7 million video views and 31.4 million engagements, or times someone shared, clicked or commented on that content.

Biden’s campaign said that more than 1.1 million people texted 30330, the number that speakers and moderators cited throughout the convention through which Democrats help people register to vote.

IWillVote.com, the Democratic National Committee’s website that helps Americans register to vote and figure out how to request absentee ballots or vote in person, had 700,000 unique viewers — or separate people who visited the website — and 1.6 million page views over the four-day span. The site’s traffic on the final day of the convention surpassed its traffic on the day of the 2018 midterm elections, Biden’s campaign said.

“We reimagined and reinvented our convention to reach, engage, and mobilize Americans everywhere while showcasing Joe Biden’s positive, hopeful, and bold vision for the country,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement. “Our convention sent a resounding message to the millions of Americans who joined throughout the week: vote, vote, vote.”

The convention’s most viral moment has been a two-minute speech by Brayden Harrington, a 13-year-old boy who stutters. Brayden discussed meeting Biden at a campaign event in New Hampshire, and how Biden, who overcame a stutter himself, shared advice with him privately. The video had been viewed 8.3 million times on Twitter as of 5 p.m. Eastern time Friday.

Other top performers include former first lady Michelle Obama’s Monday night speech, which has been viewed more than 8 million times on her Instagram, and singer Billie Eilish urging Americans to vote, with 7.4 million views on Instagram.

Biden’s campaign said other moments that featured average Americans — including 11-year-old Estela Juarez, whose mother was deported; a New York Times security guard who had met Biden in an elevator and officially nominated him Tuesday night; and Kristin Urquiza, whose Trump-supporting father had died of coronavirus — were among those that drew the most attention on social media.