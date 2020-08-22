Pennsylvania congressman tests positive for Covid-19, won’t vote on USPS funding

National Politics

Republican Rep. Dan Meuser of Pennsylvania has tested positive for coronavirus, and as a result, will not be voting on House Democrats’ bill to provide more money to the US Postal Service, he announced Saturday.

“As your member of Congress, I wanted to inform you that, very unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID-19,” Meuser said in a statement.

“Because of this, I will not be present or voting today on H.R. 8015. I will, however, submit for the record that I would have voted ‘NAY,'” he said.

The House on Saturday evening is set to vote on a bill allocating $25 billion to the USPS and banning operational changes that have slowed mail service around the country.

Meuser is just the latest member of Congress to test positive. Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana announced earlier this week he had tested positive, while GOP Rep. Rodney Davis of Illinois announced he tested positive earlier this month, as did Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona.

Meuser said that he has been “following all CDC health and safety guidelines, and will be taking all necessary actions, including postponing upcoming public events and working from home in quarantine until I receive a negative test result.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in July mandated mask-wearing on the House floor after GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas tested positive for coronavirus. The House sergeant-at-arms also issued an additional set of rules “upon the direction of the Speaker of the House” requiring face coverings in all House office buildings.