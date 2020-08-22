Trump and Pence expected to attend roll call votes on Monday at RNC

National Politics

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are expected to make an appearance at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday, a Republican official familiar with the plans confirmed to CNN.

Trump and Pence are expected to attend the roll call votes by the slimmed-down group of 336 RNC delegates who will formally nominate Trump and Pence as the 2020 Republican presidential and vice presidential nominees. Because North Carolina would not give permission for a large scale event, Republicans decided not to hold the rest of their convention there.

Trump is expected to give brief remarks to the delegates, but his formal acceptance speech will happen remotely Thursday at the White House.

The White House and the campaign have not officially confirmed the plans. The White House did announce earlier Saturday the President would be going to Charlotte as part of a day-long series of events in North and South Carolina. The White House and reelection campaign have refused to divulge any details of Trump’s visit since first reports of the stop emerged Friday.

A White House advisory only says the President will arrive at 11:45 a.m., Monday in Charlotte.

The New York Times first reported Trump’s expected attendance at the roll call, which also noted this will be the only in-person portion of either party’s quadrennial gathering.

Trump, a television producer at heart, is hoping for a convention next week that looks vastly different from the all-digital event Democrats have staged over the past days — including an emphasis on live programming and at least some type of audience who can respond to the multiple appearances he is planning.

The convention ordered up by the President is expected to contain moments that are designed both to surprise viewers and trigger outrage from Trump’s opponents. Details for the week remain fluid and some of the central elements were still being worked out between the White House, Republican National Committee and convention planners. Trump’s aides were reaching out to potential participants, including a long slate of Americans whose personal stories they believe will resonate with voters.

On Saturday morning, the President’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump played up the Republican convention.

“We want people at the end of our four days to be reminded that America continues to be the greatest, most exceptional nation in the world,” she said in an interview with the NBC’s “Today Show.” “The President will be part of our convention every single night, so we’re excited to showcase that for people,” she said.

The Charlotte visit is part of a day-long trip which will also take Trump to Mills River in western North Carolina for a speech and a visit to Greer, South Carolina, near the North Carolina border.