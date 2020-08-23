Pelosi calls Trump’s sister’s criticism ‘heartbreaking’ as White House dismisses it as a ‘political attack’

National Politics

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday called attacks on President Donald Trump’s character by his sister “heartbreaking” while the White House’s chief of staff downplayed them as “another political attack.”

Maryanne Trump Barry bitterly criticized her brother, Donald Trump, in audio excerpts obtained by CNN, saying, “Donald’s out for Donald,” and calling him “cruel.”

“Well, it’s heartbreaking to think that a family member of the President of the United States would have that view of him,” Pelosi, a California Democrat, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

Pelosi then turned to the President’s dismissive attitude about the audio, saying, “He calls everything a hoax, which is just a projection of what he is, a hoax, and this is just further evidence of his inauthenticity and his lack of integrity.”

But the critical comments from Maryanne Trump Barry were dismissed by Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who on Sunday described them as being “another political attack.”

Meadows noted that the audio was recorded by Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, and said she has been vocal in her support for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and wants to support an agenda.

“This really is a sad day,” Meadows said. “I’ve not met the President’s sister. I was hopeful to meet her at the funeral for his brother the other day, but you couldn’t come out of that tribute to his brother without really recognizing the love and compassion that the President had for his brother and his family.”

Meadows said the accusations are not true based on his daily experiences with the President.

“The President is not only well-prepared, but reads so much that it causes me to have to read many times well into the night to catch up with him,” he said.

The Washington Post first obtained the previously unreleased transcripts and audio from Mary Trump, author of a recent bombshell book about the President and one of his most outspoken critics. Mary Trump, who has said that Donald Trump is unfit to be president, revealed to the Post that she had secretly taped 15 hours of face-to-face conversations with Barry in 2018 and 2019.

Among some of the more critical comments made by Maryanne Trump Barry was commenting on how her younger 74-year-old brother operated as President. “His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God,” she said, according to the recording. “I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy shit.”

Trump’s sister also appeared to confirm Mary Trump’s previous allegations that he had a friend take his SATs to get into college, according to audio excerpts.