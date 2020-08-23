Pelosi says she would accept the results if Trump wins reelection

National Politics

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said “of course” she would accept November’s election results as legitimate if President Donald Trump were to win reelection, but added that she and Democrats would not ignore Russian interference in the election.

“Of course. But that doesn’t mean that we will not shout out against his initiatives, whether it’s to tie up the Postal Service so that we will not have the opportunity for people to vote by mail, to not having to choose between their health and their vote,” Pelosi told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.” “It doesn’t mean that we ignore the Russian interference into our election and they try to cloak it by saying, ‘Well, we look at many countries.’ No, the Russians 24/7 are interfering into our election.”

The California Democrat continued, “The President welcomes it. So, again, it isn’t a question of accepting the result. The question is, is making sure the public knows that they must vote, they must have a plan to vote, they must vote early because their playbook is one that has all kinds of obstacles to participation in our country.”

Her comment comes as the coronavirus pandemic has forced states to reconsider traditional voting methods and gravitate toward mail-in voting. Democrats, including Pelosi, have accused Trump of attempting to “suppress the vote” as he continues to question the legitimacy of mail-in voting and falsely claim that mail-in voting will lead to mass voter fraud. Trump has denied his aim is to discourage people from casting their ballots.

Pelosi on Sunday urged people to ignore Trump’s recent comments questioning the legitimacy of mail-in voting.

“The best thing, all the time, is to ignore what he has to say, because it has no association with fact, validity or truth,” Pelosi said. “He may have his bully pulpit, but we have the American people and we’ll make sure they turn out to vote.”

The House on Saturday approved legislation, the Delivering for America Act, to allocate $25 billion to the US Postal Service and ban operational changes that have slowed mail service. The Republican-led Senate is not expected to take up the bill and the White House threatened to veto it.