Fact-checking the second night of the RNC

National Politics

As we noted in our fact check on Monday, the first night of the Republican National Convention featured more misleading and false claims than all four nights of the Democrats’ convention combined.

Whether that pace continues remains to be seen.

Tuesday’s “Land of Opportunity” line-up includes first lady Melania Trump, speaking from the newly renovated Rose Garden, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who pre-recorded his remarks from Jerusalem where he is on a diplomatic visit.

CNN will be watching and fact-checking those speeches and the rest of tonight’s remarks here, so check back in for updates.