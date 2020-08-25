Kushner and senior US officials will take first commercial flight from Israel to UAE as part of diplomatic push

National Politics

A number of top Trump administration officials, including Jared Kushner, will escort Israeli government officials to the United Arab Emirates on the first-ever commercial flight between the two countries, expanding on a commitment by the White House to broker normalized relations between the two Middle Eastern countries.

Kushner who is President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and serves as one of his top advisers, national security adviser Robert O’Brien, outgoing US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook and Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz will lead a delegation to the Middle East next week, according to a senior White House official.

The group will first stop in Israel for meetings, after which they will escort Israeli government experts in aviation, space, health and banking for talks with their Emirati counterparts, the official said. The historic flight between the two countries will travel from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi, the official added.

Earlier this month, the White House released a lengthy joint statement between the US, UAE and Israel, calling the agreement to “full normalization of relations” between Israel and the UAE a “historic diplomatic breakthrough” and a positive development in efforts to reinforce solidarity against Iran. Israel vowed to ​temporarily “suspend​” plans to annex the West Bank, as part of a new White House-brokered plan.

Kushner said Sunday in an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria that the recent peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates “should increase the probability” of an F-35 jet sale to the UAE. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initially slammed reports of a possible stealth fighter jet deal as “completely fake news.”

Kushner and the other delegates are also expected to travel to Bahrain, and possibly Qatar and Morocco during their visit, the official said, although it remained unclear whether any of those countries were ready to follow suit and establish ties with Israel.

This story is breaking and will be updated.