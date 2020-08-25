New York attorney general files lawsuit challenging Postal Service changes

National Politics

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday her office has filed a federal lawsuit challenging changes to USPS operations ahead of the November election.

“This USPS slowdown is nothing more than a voter suppression tactic,” James said in a statement. “Yet, this time, these authoritarian actions are not only jeopardizing our democracy and fundamental right to vote, but the immediate health and financial well-being of Americans across the nation.”

The suit marks the third state-backed lawsuit against the USPS, pushing back on operational changes to the Postal Service that has disrupted mail delivery across the country just months before the general election, in which voters are expected to utilize mail-in voting in much larger numbers due, in large part, to the coronavirus pandemic.James had previously announced her intentions to file a lawsuit on the matter earlier this month.