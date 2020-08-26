House narrows Deutsche Bank subpoena following Supreme Court decision

National Politics

The House Intelligence Committee said Wednesday it would narrow its subpoena of Deutsche Bank for financial records related to President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization, less than two months after the Supreme Court ruled the House can seek the records but sent the case back to the lower courts.

The House and others are set to tell the Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday how they hope the Supreme Court case affects the subpoena, which Trump has sued to block.

The court had suggested to the parties to consider negotiating “in an effort to narrow the scope of the subpoenas,” because of the Supreme Court’s acknowledgment that stand-offs between the Executive Branch and Congress have been resolved through negotiations for 250 years.

Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday it was not taking a position on what the court should do. Capitol One, which also was subpoenaed by the House for financial records involving Trump, also said it wasn’t taking a position. The court is expecting responses from the House and Trump’s legal team, too.

In a memo to House Intelligence Committee members, Chairman Adam Schiff wrote that the committee was narrowing its subpoena by limiting the accounts covered to Trump family members and the Trump Organization, limiting the time frame the subpoena covered from 2015 instead of 2010 and limiting the requested account statements.

“Although not required by the Supreme Court’s opinion, the Committee will voluntarily narrow its subpoena to those records that are absolutely necessary to satisfy the Committee’s investigative needs and to fulfill the Committee’s legitimate oversight and legislative objectives,” the California Democrat wrote.