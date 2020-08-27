Top Pence aide calls NBA boycott ‘absurd’ and ‘silly’

National Politics

Marc Short, the chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, dismissed the significance Thursday of decisions by NBA players to not play games in protest over police violence against Black people, calling the boycott “absurd” and “silly.”

Asked by CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on “New Day” if Pence supports the boycott, Short said, “I don’t know that you’re going to see the administration weigh in on that one way or the other. In my mind, it’s absurd, it’s silly.”

He went on to criticize the NBA for its ties to China, and said he believed the administration shouldn’t speak out on the boycott “one way or the other.”

“If they want to protest, I don’t think we care,” he said.

What began as the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision on Wednesday to boycott their playoff game following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the team’s home state cascaded into a wave of similar protests across the American sports scene by Wednesday night. The NBA soon announced it would postpone Game 5 of three different playoff series — Bucks vs. Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers.

Within hours, three WNBA, five Major League Soccer and three Major League Baseball games were called off as athletes acted in solidarity with the Bucks’ players.

