Bad Bunny and Alejandro Fernández lend songs for Joe Biden ads targeting Latinos in battleground states

National Politics

Latin superstars Bad Bunny and Alejandro Fernández are lending their musical talents to support Joe Biden’s presidential campaign in ads targeting Latino communities in the critical battleground states of Florida, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

An ad featuring Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny’s hit song “Pero Ya No,” will hit the airwaves and on digital platforms, aimed at the Puerto Rican constituency in Florida and Pennsylvania. It juxtaposes clips of voters supporting Trump to images of empty stadiums, detained immigrants at the border and shots of President Donald Trump tossing paper towel rolls in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

“Antes yo te quería pero ya no / Tú me gustabas pero ya no / Yo estaba pa’ ti pero ya no, eh / Pero ya no, eh, pero ya no,” Bad Bunny raps in the song’s opening lines. The chorus plays seconds later. “Conmigo ya no tienes break, ey / Yo no quiero de tu amor fake, ey.”

Translated, the song states, “I loved you before but not anymore. I liked you but not anymore. I was there for you but not anymore. … I won’t give you a break. I don’t want your fake love.”

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has waded into politics before, protesting and calling for the removal of Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló last year after hundreds of offensives messages between the governor and his inner circle leaked.

While Joe Biden leads among Latino voters in each state, polls show a tight match-up between the Democratic nominee and the Republican incumbent overall among Floridian, Pennsylvanian and Arizonan voters. A CNN poll taken in Arizona between July 18-24 showed Biden at 58% to President Donald Trump’s 29% among Latino voters. In Florida, a poll taken in the same time frame captured Biden leading 56% to Trump’s 37% in the same demographic.

View Trump vs. Biden polling

The campaign is also staging a Univision Noticias homepage takeover that highlights the hashtag #RompeConTrump, or “break up with Trump.”

Another ad, “Decepciones,” plays into the same theme of “breaking up” with Trump, using a song by Fernández, a Mexican singer with lines that, when translated, read, “I don’t miss you anymore” and “And if we’re talking about disappointments, I think yours has been the most hurtful.”

The ad will play in the border states of Arizona and Texas, which both house a rich Mexican constituency. It clicks between images of border crossings and frustrated people, contrasting it with Trump’s remarks on border security, like when he called Mexican immigrants “rapists.”

The ads, which are part of the campaign’s $26 million paid investment this week, are specifically directed at Latino voters who may have previously supported Trump but might not be enthusiastic to do so again, according to a campaign official.

It’s the latest in a series of micro-targeting efforts the campaign and the DNC are deploying through a new subethnicity modeling strategy, something that the DNC and Hillary Clinton’s campaign did not have the capacity to utilize in the 2016 election. The goal is to target voters specifically based on which Latino community they belong to. Earlier this month, the Biden campaign also unveiled its agenda for the Latino Community, which included a new commitment by Joe Biden to establish a Smithsonian National American Latino museum.