No widespread fraud in mail-heavy primaries in Michigan and Kentucky, officials say

National Politics

The top election officials from Michigan and Kentucky said Friday that there were no cases of voter fraud in their primary elections this year, which featured an estimated 3 million mail-in ballots.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, and Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, made the comments at a House Homeland Security Committee hearing about election security.

Benson said Michigan has conducted three elections this year “with more citizens voting-by-mail than ever before and with zero reports or evidence of fraud.”

“The evidence shows primarily that people want to vote by mail and there’s zero evidence of fraud or irregularities,” Benson said.

Adams said Kentucky went from about 2% of mail votes in past years to about 75% mail votes this year, and that it was a “clean election” with no widespread fraud or abuse.

The comments from these election officials are not surprising because there is no widespread voter fraud in US elections. Regardless of this fact, President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed there is “massive” fraud.

Democratic lawmakers pointed out that the testimony at the hearing contradicted Trump’s rhetoric.