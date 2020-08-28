Trump pardons Alice Johnson

National Politics

President Donald Trump granted Alice Marie Johnson a pardon on Friday, after commuting her prison sentence two years ago.

In 2018, Trump granted Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender, a commutation, a week after Kim Kardashian West pleaded her case for Johnson’s release during an Oval Office meeting with Trump.

Johnson had already served 21 years of a life sentence after she was convicted on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine and attempted possession of cocaine.

Johnson, now a criminal justice reform advocate, appeared at the Republican National Convention Thursday evening, telling the story of her release and praising Trump’s decision to sign a criminal justice reform bill, the First Step Act, into law.

This is the second pardon the President has granted this week.

On Tuesday, Trump pardoned Jon Ponder, who used his time after prison for robbing a bank to create a reintegration program for former inmates.

Ponder’s pardon was taped at the White House and rebroadcast during the RNC.

