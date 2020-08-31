GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy says he’s recovered from Covid-19

National Politics

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said Monday he’s recovered from his coronavirus diagnosis and will “begin normal congressional activity” after testing positive earlier this month.

“I thank everyone for their concern and prayers. I was lucky and blessed,” Cassidy said in a statement. “Now the focus is Hurricane Laura recovery and relief and addressing Coronavirus for others.”

Cassidy had pledged to strictly follow “the direction of our medical experts” when he announced he tested positive.

Several lawmakers from both parties have tested positive for coronavirus, including Illinois Republican Rep. Rodney Davis, who announced he tested positive earlier this month.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in July mandated mask wearing on the House floor after Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert — who was often in the chamber interacting with colleagues and refusing to wear a face-covering — contracted the virus.

The House sergeant-at-arms also issued an additional set of rules “upon the direction of the Speaker of the House” requiring face coverings in all House office buildings.

There are some exceptions, such as when a person is eating or drinking, or giving a speech or interview provided no one is within 6 feet.

“Any person not wearing a face cover will be asked to put on a face cover or leave the building,” the memo announcing the policy said.

The Senate, however, has not implemented any mask requirements, though the vast majority of its members — including Cassidy — regularly wear masks when the chamber is in session. The Senate is currently in its August recess period.