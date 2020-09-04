Pence claims government funding agreement ‘reached,’ despite negotiations only just getting started

National Politics

Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that an agreement had been “reached” on a continuing resolution to fund the government when money runs out at the end of September, even though the two sides have not begun negotiations over how to avert a shutdown.

Pence appeared to be referring to a 36-minute call on Tuesday between Mnuchin and Pelosi during which CNN reported they agreed that they want to avoid a shutdown and would seek a “clean” stopgap funding plan free of extraneous measures, according to a source briefed on the call.

But the two sides have not yet agreed on the length of a stop-gap resolution, nor have they agreed on the contents of the proposal, and it’s still unclear if any provisions from the stalled stimulus package — such as aid to help schools reopen — will be added to the stopgap funding plan since the topic didn’t come up during their talk, the source said.

When asked during an interview with CNBC whether President Donald Trump will sign a short-term bill to fund the government, Pence pointed to the agreement reached between Pelosi and Mnuchin.

“The agreement reached this week by the treasury secretary and our negotiations team to have a continuing resolution, to continue to fund the government when the fiscal year runs out at the end of this month, means that now we can focus just on another relief bill, and we’re continuing to do that in good faith,” Pence said.

While that agreement is seen as a positive step, the specifics of how long the stopgap measure would last and if anything else considered “non-controversial” could be tacked onto it remain undecided — a sign that there are still several steps in the process to go.

In addition both sides have their own definition of what a “clean” funding measure should entail — so the topic will be a subject of ample negotiation.