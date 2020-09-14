Joe Biden says US is facing ‘one of the most difficult moments in our history’

National Politics

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Monday that the United States is facing one of the most difficult moments in the nation’s history, with “four historic crises all at the same time.”

“The worst pandemic in a hundred years, that’s already killed nearly 200,000 people and counting. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, that’s cost tens of millions of American jobs and counting. Emboldened white supremacy unseen since the ’60s and a reckoning on race that’s long overdue. And undeniable acceleration of the punishing reality of climate change on our planet, on our people, on the lives and livelihoods,” Biden said in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden said he and his wife Jill Biden continue to pray for those affected by the historic wildfires in the western part of the United States that have killed at least 35 people, displaced thousands and burned millions of acres.

This story is breaking and will be updated.