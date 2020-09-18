Skip to Content
National Politics
By
Published 3:33 pm

The week in 14 headlines

This week, wildfires scorched the West Coast as President Trump questioned climate science. Meanwhile, the US Postal Service remained in the spotlight as a federal judge moved to block policy changes and The Washington Post revealed the White House had halted a plan that would have distributed face masks to Americans through the Postal Service this spring.  

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

And that was the week in 14 headlines.

cnn

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply