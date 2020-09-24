Missouri governor and his wife test positive for Covid-19

National Politics

Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the state’s first lady, Teresa Parson, have tested positive for Covid-19, the governor’s office announced Wednesday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the First Lady was tested this morning after displaying minor symptoms. The Governor was then tested as well and received a positive result,” a news release stated.

Parson’s office said his staff has been tested and are awaiting results. Additionally, all official and campaign events have been canceled until further notice.

“At this time, the Governor feels healthy and is displaying no symptoms, and the First Lady has mild symptoms,” Parson’s office said.

Parson said in a video posted to his Facebook account later Wednesday that he planned to keep working while in self-isolation and stressed that he and his wife are “both fine.”

Still, news of the positive tests underscores the scale of the virus’s spread in the Midwest in recent weeks and is likely to fuel fresh scrutiny of Parson’s steadfast refusal to require state residents to wear face masks.

While the governor has urged residents to wear them, he’s stopped short of enacting a mandate even as the White House coronavirus task force has communicated increasingly urgent recommendations to mandate mask use.

The task force specifically recommended that Missouri close bars and mandate masks in an August 30 report obtained by CNN. “Mask mandates across the state must be in place to decrease transmission,” the report said. Previous reports had recommended masks only in hot spot counties.

Parson drew considerable controversy in July when he told talk-radio host Marc Cox that children who contract Covid-19 are “going to get over it.”

“These kids have got to get back to school,” Parson said. “They’re at the lowest risk possible. And if they do get Covid-19, which they will — and they will when they go to school — they’re not going to the hospitals. They’re not going to have to sit in doctor’s offices. They’re going to go home and they’re going to get over it.”

Earlier in the pandemic, Parson was among the five Republican governors in “heartland” states who penned a joint Washington Post op-ed touting their states’ responses.

“Here in the country’s heartland, decisions have been made based on sound medical and social science, positioning our states to thrive individually as our economies reopen,” the May 5 op-ed read, adding that Plains states “have managed this emergency exceptionally well by many measures.”

“Our states’ experiences offer collective proof that a one-size-fits-all approach is not the best way to address unique circumstances. When shaping our state plans, each of us has relied on our own public health teams, informed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other national experts. We knew it was critical, even as the coronavirus has spread, that our state economies keep moving,” the governors wrote.

This story has been updated with additional information Wednesday.