Census Bureau says operations will conclude by October 5

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced Monday evening that he intends to conclude the 2020 census on October 5, more than three weeks earlier than expected after a federal judge reinstated the October 31 end date.

The announcement, in a social media post from the Census Bureau, said October 5 is the “target date” to end the acceptance of individual census responses and the nationwide effort to knock on the doors of households that have not responded.

The announcement came as Judge Lucy Koh, who last week had issued a preliminary injunction reinstating the October 31 date, began a conference in the case. The Trump administration has also appealed her order to a higher court.

Koh inquired about unverified claims submitted to the court that the Census Bureau has not properly carried out her orders.

An attorney for the National Urban League and other groups suing the administration highlighted Ross’ announcement.

“That’s a very current development. We don’t understand what it means or what the specifics are,” said Sadik Huseny, an attorney for the plaintiffs.

August Flentje, the special counsel to the assistant attorney general at the Justice Department, said announcement “reflects the most current planning” and that the government could answer further questions about the decision in the coming days.

Koh said she would consider ordering the government to produce documents explaining how Ross had reached that decision.

Earlier on Monday, government attorneys told the court the Census Bureau was working out how to instruct its field supervisors to proceed under the October 31 deadline.

“Defendants remain in the process of determining what, if any, additional operational guidance may be provided to field offices” following the court’s order, the government said in a court filing.

Last week’s ruling was in regard to a shifting deadline prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. Last spring, the census deadline was extended until October 31 and the deadline for reporting totals to the President was extended to April 2021 by the US Census Bureau after data collection had to be halted due to the pandemic.

But last month, Ross abruptly announced changes to the updated plan, shortening the counting deadline to September 30 and setting December 31 as the deadline for reporting totals to the President.