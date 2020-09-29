Census officials say early end risks incomplete tally in 10 states

National Politics

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’ surprise decision Monday evening to end 2020 census counting on October 5 risks an incomplete tally of as many as 10 states, including Florida and Georgia, according to Census Bureau officials.

The officials presented that prediction at a Monday afternoon meeting, according to internal documents the Commerce Department and Census Bureau made public on Tuesday.

The other states that may not reach completion are Alabama, Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Bringing all 50 states to the Census Bureau’s goal of counting 99% of households could take until October 11, bureau officials told Ross.

“Even for states over 99% completion rates, there will be sub-state areas that are substantially below 99%, particular Tribal Areas due to COVID-19 restrictions,” the presentation said.

They also told Ross that ending the nationwide count on October 5 was the last possible hope to crunch the numbers by the end of this year, which Ross has asked them to do.

Within a few hours of that presentation, Ross settled on the October 5 date, the internal documents show.

Uncertainty about how much time is left to count the nation’s population and knock on the doors of households that have not yet responded has injected an unprecedented level of chaos into the final weeks of counting.

Federal law set the December 31 deadline to produce the count used to divide up seats in Congress, but Census Bureau officials have for months said that date is impossible to reach while producing an accurate count of the nation’s population.

They and the Trump administration asked Congress for an extension because of the coronavirus pandemic that would include accepting responses through October 31.

Then administration then backed off that request around the same time that President Donald Trump announced in late July he would seek to exclude undocumented immigrants from the final figures. The Census Bureau official overseeing field workers wrote at the time that “any thinking person who would believe we can deliver apportionment by 12/31 has either a mental deficiency or a political motivation.”

In early August, Ross decided the count would be considered finished at the end of September. A federal court blocked that end date from taking effect, but did not specifically reinstate the October 31 deadline.