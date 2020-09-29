Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid to rest

National Politics

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was laid to rest Tuesday morning in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

An Army escort carried her remains under “dependent honors” for the burial of dependents of military personnel, according to cemetery spokeswoman Barbara Lewandrowski.

Ginsburg’s late husband, Marty, was an Army officer.

Ginsburg died on September 18 at 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.

The second woman to serve on the US Supreme Court, Ginsburg was a trailblazer for women’s rights and had the reputation of a “judge’s judge” for the clarity of her opinions that gave straightforward guidance to the lower courts. She served on the court for more than 27 years and was nominated by then-President Bill Clinton in 1993.

For days, many have gathered at the court to mourn the late justice and a makeshift memorial, adorned with flowers and candles paying tribute to Ginsburg, has lined the sidewalk outside. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump paid their respects to Ginsburg as she lie in repose at the Supreme Court last week. Lawmakers from both parties, entertainers, and athletes have also paid tributes to Ginsburg. On Friday, Ginsburg became the first woman and Jewish person in history to lie in state in the US Capitol.

Ginsburg’s death has reignited a debate over filling a Supreme Court vacancy during a President’s last term of an election year, in which Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have united behind the President’s push to move forward ahead of the November election. Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who Trump announced on Saturday was his nominee to the high court, met with Republican senators on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

