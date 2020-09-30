Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale steps down from role as senior adviser

National Politics

Brad Parscale stepped down from his role as a senior adviser to President Donald Trump‘s campaign on Wednesday, two sources close to the campaign confirmed to CNN.

Three days earlier he was detained by police and hospitalized over suicidal threats he made at his home while holding a gun.

“I am stepping away from my company and any role in the campaign for the immediate future to focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress,” Parscale said in a statement obtained by Politico.

His wife, Candice Parscale, also released a statement on Wednesday denying that her husband was physically abusive toward her after telling police days earlier that Parscale was responsible for several bruises on her body, according to a police report.

“The statements I made on Sunday have been misconstrued, let it be clear my husband was not violent towards me that day or any day prior,” she said, according to Politico.

A police detective at the scene wrote in a report that after asking Candice Parscale about bruises on her body, she “stated Brad Parscale hits her.”

Another police officer noted the incident as well in a police report, writing, “While speaking with Candice I observed several bruises on both arms (photographs were taken and uploaded into evidence), which she advised occurred a few days ago, during a physical altercation with Bradley, which she did not report.”

CNN has reached out to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department for an updated response to the new statement from Candice Parscale.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.