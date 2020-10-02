Lindsey Graham: Trump ‘very focused’ on confirming Barrett to Supreme Court despite his coronavirus diagnosis

National Politics

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham said Friday that President Trump is “very focused” on getting Amy Coney Barrett onto the Supreme Court and said that confirmation hearings remain “on track” after the news of the President’s coronavirus diagnosis.

Graham said during an interview with CNN that he spoke with the President this morning and that “the President was in good spirits” and asked about the Supreme Court hearings, which are slated to begin October 12.

“He was in really good spirits, we talked this morning,” Graham said of the President, adding, “First thing he asked me about was the hearing.”

“He asked me about the hearings, I said, we’re on track, we’re in a good spot. She’s going to get confirmed,” adding, “He was in a good mood, very focused on getting Amy Barrett through the Senate.”

The comments from the Republican Senate Judiciary Chairman suggest that the President’s Covid-19 diagnosis, which has rocked Washington and the country and creates fresh uncertainty over the state of the presidential race, will not change the quick timeline Senate Republicans have planned to vet and confirm the President’s nominee to the high court.

Getting Barrett onto the court is a major priority for congressional Republicans as well as the President and they have been moving swiftly since the President named Barrett as his nominee to lay the groundwork for confirmation prior to the election.

Graham said that he does not know anything about Barrett’s “physical condition,” when asked about her health. Barrett tested negative for coronavirus on Friday, according to White House spokesperson Judd Deere. He added that Barrett, who is tested daily, is following CDC guidance and was last with the President on Saturday when she was officially nominated.