The week in 16 headlines
If you even remember the start of this week by now, you’ll recall that President Donald Trump’s SCOTUS pick, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, began meeting with senators as the President’s taxes came to light, thanks to The New York Times’ reporting. Then he and Democratic nominee Joe Biden met face-to-face in the raucous first debate. Yet it all was eclipsed by news that Trump and the first lady tested positive for Covid-19 early Friday morning.
Monday
- Trump looking for 11th-hour reset but mostly shuns debate prep
- Democrats prepare for Trump to disrupt the election
- Revelations on Trump’s tax returns stoke long-held national security concerns
Tuesday
- Trump’s Supreme Court pick garners high praise from GOP senators during Capitol Hill visit
- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid to rest
- More than 1 million ballots have already been cast in the 2020 presidential election
- Trump casts doubt on the legitimacy of the election and refuses to condemn White supremacists in chaotic debate
Wednesday
- Trump’s allies offer public praise but privately worry after debate
- House Democrats hold off on stimulus vote to allow more time for bipartisan negotiation
- Commission on Presidential Debates says it will make changes to format to ‘ensure a more orderly discussion’
Thursday
- Senate approves stopgap bill to prevent shutdown ahead of midnight deadline
- Trump signs spending bill to keep government open until December 11
- Trump administration sets refugee cap at 15,000, a new historic low
Friday
- Trump’s positive Covid-19 test throws country into fresh upheaval
- Lindsey Graham: Trump ‘very focused’ on confirming Barrett to Supreme Court despite his coronavirus diagnosis
- Judge orders 2020 census to continue through October
And that was the week in 16 headlines.
